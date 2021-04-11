BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,955 ($25.54).

Several analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.78) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of BHP stock traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,150 ($28.09). 3,374,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.73 billion and a PE ratio of 15.64. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,206 ($15.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,408.50 ($31.47). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,167.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,931.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.87%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

