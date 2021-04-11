BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Stock Price Up 3.9%

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) traded up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.59. 56,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,690,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $479.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,781,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,705 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in BGC Partners by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

