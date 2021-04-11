Beefy.Finance Price Hits $1,902.09 on Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $136.95 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,902.09 or 0.03199806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.85 or 0.00396765 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00052266 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00027464 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011827 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006804 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

