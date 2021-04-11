Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $281.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $5.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.72. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.