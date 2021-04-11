Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) CEO Sells $129,350.00 in Stock

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $265.51 million and a P/E ratio of -50.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $7,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

