Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 869 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 115,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,031,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $88.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

