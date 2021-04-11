Bath Savings Trust Co Makes New $238,000 Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.76.

Shares of KSU opened at $262.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $269.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.67 and a 200-day moving average of $203.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.