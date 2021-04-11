Bath Savings Trust Co Lowers Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,238,000 after purchasing an additional 204,732 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 109,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 702,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,869,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter.

PRAA stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.04. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.51.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. Analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

