Base Protocol Hits Market Cap of $4.86 Million (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003243 BTC on major exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $4.86 million and $166,265.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,632,617 coins and its circulating supply is 2,508,972 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

