Barclays Raises Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $17.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price raised by Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HBAN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.87.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,778 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 175,502 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.