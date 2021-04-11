Barclays Increases Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $45.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.88.

NYSE:BAC opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $345.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

