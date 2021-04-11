Barclays Boosts Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $104.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.32.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 52-week low of $37.97 and a 52-week high of $107.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.93.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,197,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,202,000 after buying an additional 105,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Trex by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,560,000 after buying an additional 298,570 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Trex by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after buying an additional 756,914 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,081,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Trex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

