Barclays Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €215.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €197.91 ($232.83).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of SAE opened at €197.40 ($232.24) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €60.40 ($71.06) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -164.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €190.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €167.11.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.