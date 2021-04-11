Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 19,885 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,885 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $14.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.