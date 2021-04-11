Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETON. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after buying an additional 292,175 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ETON stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $183.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

