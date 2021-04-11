Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 13,492 Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of Spruce Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,431,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $8,071,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,306,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPRB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.86. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. Analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

