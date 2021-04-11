Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $342,000 Stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $132,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 92.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 298.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FENC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.07.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

