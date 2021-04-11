Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Postal Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of PSTL opened at $17.70 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $167.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

