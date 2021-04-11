Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.4% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

