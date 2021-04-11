Bank of America Begins Coverage on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $426.05.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU opened at $417.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.54. Intuit has a 52 week low of $244.56 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The stock has a market cap of $114.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 551,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.