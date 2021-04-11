Bango (LON:BGO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bango (LON:BGO) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

BGO stock opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Thursday. Bango has a 1-year low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 308 ($4.02). The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of £169.00 million and a PE ratio of 35.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 214.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 184.90.

In related news, insider Gianluca D’Agostino sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70), for a total value of £40,365 ($52,737.13). Also, insider Carolyn Rand sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £17,900 ($23,386.46).

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. It operates through two segments, End User Activity and Data Activity. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables developers to direct their marketing towards selected customer audiences; and Bango Resale, a solution that enables merchants to acquire, retain, and monetize new customers through global resale partnerships.

