Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 2,206 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLIO. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIO opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

HLIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

