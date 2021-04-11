Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 98,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $3,748,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.41.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $222.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.27 and a 12-month high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.