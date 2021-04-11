Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Increases Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 35.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in ORIX were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $83.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $91.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.08). ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

