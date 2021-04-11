Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $252,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $555.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $367.70 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.45.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

