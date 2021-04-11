Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $677.02 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.11 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,359.48, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $672.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $65,044,749 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

