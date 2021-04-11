Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Acquires 1,106 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 442.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

PINS stock opened at $85.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.64 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,002,667 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,056 over the last 90 days.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

