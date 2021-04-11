B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $212.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.48 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.04 and a 52-week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.55.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

