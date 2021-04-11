B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 4,690 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,690 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,597,000 after acquiring an additional 690,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 777,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,167,000 after acquiring an additional 620,695 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 886.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,011,000 after acquiring an additional 489,338 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,412,000 after acquiring an additional 360,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $171.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.81 and a 200-day moving average of $144.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $92.13 and a twelve month high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.13.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

