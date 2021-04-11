B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 2,202 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after buying an additional 743,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $146,328,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after buying an additional 390,645 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 22,481.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 257,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 256,733 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on W shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.16.

NYSE W opened at $327.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.30.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.80) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.77, for a total value of $406,182.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,287,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,019 shares of company stock valued at $32,424,667 in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

