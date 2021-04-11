B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Cactus by 341.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cactus by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WHD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,843.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $5,890,803.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,705,589. Corporate insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

