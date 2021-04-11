B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 4,358 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth approximately $778,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PerkinElmer by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,003,000 after acquiring an additional 38,098 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in PerkinElmer by 77.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PKI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $133.39 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.70 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.