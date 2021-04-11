B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 23,951 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,135,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Unum Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 33,637 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Unum Group by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 85,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 55,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNM opened at $27.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

