B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $35,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,654 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.