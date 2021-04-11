Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives $22.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 33,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $617,137.38. Also, insider Gary B. Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $45,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,520 shares in the company, valued at $173,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,592 shares of company stock valued at $954,801 in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AYLA traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. 3,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 850.81% and a negative return on equity of 625.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

