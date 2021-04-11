Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth $17,764,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,235,000 after purchasing an additional 177,432 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $4,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 63,186 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,095,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,155,000 after buying an additional 38,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 149.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

