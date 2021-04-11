Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avalara from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.13.

Avalara stock opened at $142.56 on Wednesday. Avalara has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.88.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $774,791.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,012.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $4,283,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $90,583,281.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,376 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avalara by 4,751.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $113,092,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Avalara in the third quarter valued at $53,488,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Avalara by 966.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 387,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,268,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,597,000 after acquiring an additional 375,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

