Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $31.32 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $31.32 or 0.00052681 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.03 billion and $261.01 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.29 or 0.00389034 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00027806 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,925.77 or 0.03239223 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 382,715,559 coins and its circulating supply is 128,549,524 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

