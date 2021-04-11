Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AUPH opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.