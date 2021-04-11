AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in AT&T by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $214.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

