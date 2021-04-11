Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ATCO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.44.

ATCO stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. Atlas has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.83.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,044,000 after purchasing an additional 146,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 52,807 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 174,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,645 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

