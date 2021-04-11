Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

ATHA stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. Equities research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 311,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $6,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHA. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athira Pharma (ATHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.