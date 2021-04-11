Atheios (ATH) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $113.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $95,187.01 and approximately $113.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 108.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,432.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,149.77 or 0.03557293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.31 or 0.00417501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $716.66 or 0.01185877 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.10 or 0.00473419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.62 or 0.00492487 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.38 or 0.00381223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00035379 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.60 or 0.00212804 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 42,762,132 coins and its circulating supply is 39,377,576 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

