Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Position Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,842 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.04% of Astec Industries worth $13,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASTE. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 49.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 6.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter worth $452,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 18.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 40.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ASTE stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 130.80 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

