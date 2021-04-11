Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,875 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

NYSE:ASB opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

ASB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,804,722.29. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.