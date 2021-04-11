ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

ASOMY stock opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 3.70. ASOS has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

