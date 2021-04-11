ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €457.25 ($537.94).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($635.29) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €540.00 ($635.29) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About ASML

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.