Ascential (LON:ASCL) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 341.89 ($4.47).

Shares of ASCL stock opened at GBX 342.20 ($4.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 359.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 345.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06. Ascential has a 52-week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 408.80 ($5.34).

In other Ascential news, insider Suzanne Claire Baxter bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,250 ($23,843.74).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

