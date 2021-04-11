Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,247 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.41% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $39,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $198.49 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $269.28. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.26.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.