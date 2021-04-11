Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.51

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €6.51 ($7.66) and last traded at €6.34 ($7.45), with a volume of 2008075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €6.48 ($7.62).

AT1 has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.84 ($8.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

